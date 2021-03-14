Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

