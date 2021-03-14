Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

GBT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

