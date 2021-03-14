Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after purchasing an additional 332,231 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 270,025 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 206,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CMD opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

