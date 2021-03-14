Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the February 11th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 27.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 41.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock remained flat at $$12.66 during trading on Friday. 363,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,807. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.