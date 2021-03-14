EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$4.80. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 20,570 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 39.10 and a quick ratio of 37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$269.13 million and a P/E ratio of -112.14.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at C$329,189.85.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

