Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $528.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $566,455.91 and $528.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.86 or 0.00636659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068563 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034735 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.