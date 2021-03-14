EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 11th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.38. 14,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,492. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

