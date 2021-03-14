Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFGSY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Eiffage alerts:

EFGSY stock remained flat at $$21.41 on Friday. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.