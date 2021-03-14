Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

