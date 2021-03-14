Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,068,000 after acquiring an additional 128,613 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

