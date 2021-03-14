Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.33

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 26985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Embraer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Embraer by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

