Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,186,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

