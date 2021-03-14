Emily S. Moore Sells 4,898 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

