Eminer (EM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.45 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.32 or 0.00647146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070461 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

