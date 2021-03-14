Empire Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.97 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

