Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the February 11th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 187,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,212. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 286.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Endava by 28.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 42,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 63.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

