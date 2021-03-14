Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.45 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and approximately $30.45 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 95% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.33 or 0.00396540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005038 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031292 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002871 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.56 or 0.04975569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

