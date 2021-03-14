Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.58 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

