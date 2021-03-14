EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.79.

EOG opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $20,811,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in EOG Resources by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

