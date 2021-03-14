Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,239. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

