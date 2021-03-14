EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE EPR opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,405,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,918 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

