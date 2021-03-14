Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.