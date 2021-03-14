Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $858,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $212.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.