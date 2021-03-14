Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

