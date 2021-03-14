Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 996 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $406.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

