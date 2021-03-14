Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47).

Shares of LTRN opened at $18.97 on Friday. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.