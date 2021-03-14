Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – G.Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

LXRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $832.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

