ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 226.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 321.9% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $4.15 million and $48,325.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00641912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00034948 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

