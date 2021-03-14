Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESPR. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

