Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the February 11th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 891,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

