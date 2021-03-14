ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

ESSA stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

