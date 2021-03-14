Ethereum Classic Price Up 10.8% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.98 or 0.00021561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.02 or 0.03135155 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

