Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$106.54 during midday trading on Friday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EUXTF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

