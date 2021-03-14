EventChain Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, EventChain has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $652,697.49 and $27,066.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.00640057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035128 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

