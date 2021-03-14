EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $30,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 168.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $472,301.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,278 shares of company stock worth $4,885,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

