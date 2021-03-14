Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €40.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.70 ($33.76).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.78 ($35.04) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.24.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.