Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 132.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,157,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $128.46 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

