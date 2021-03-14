Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Achieves $411,835.58

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Faceter token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $411,835.58 and $1,681.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.00640057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.