Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 11th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,479. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

