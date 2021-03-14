Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $55.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. 4,707,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.