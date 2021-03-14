FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $4,399,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

FAT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 36,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,650. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

