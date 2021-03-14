FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Down 8.5%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.20. 1,253,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 863% from the average session volume of 130,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get FedNat alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FedNat by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.