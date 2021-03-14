FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the February 11th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGNA. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

FGNA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 151,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,848. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.