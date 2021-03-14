Fin Resources Limited (ASX:FIN) Insider Jason Bontempo Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Fin Resources Limited (ASX:FIN) insider Jason Bontempo sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

Fin Resources Company Profile

Fin Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company intends to explore for gold, base metals, and graphite deposits. It holds 51% interests in the McKenzie Springs project covering an area of approximately 134 square kilometers; the Sentinel project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers; and the South Big Bell project covering an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.