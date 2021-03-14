Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of -551.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

