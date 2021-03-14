Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $356.95 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $382.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

