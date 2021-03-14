Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 85,577 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

