Financial Survey: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Snap alerts:

This table compares Snap and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44% Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 55.12 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -83.59 Pinterest $1.14 billion 39.46 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -22.15

Snap has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Snap and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 8 28 0 2.73 Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $65.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $75.85, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Snap.

Summary

Snap beats Pinterest on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.