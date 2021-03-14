First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Up 7.2%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.17. 125,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 58,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get First Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $247.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.