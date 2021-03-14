First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. First Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

